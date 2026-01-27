It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lillian Beltotti, formally of Wantagh, N.Y. She was 84 years old and passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Warwick N.Y. on Jan. 16, 2026.

She often expressed her enjoyment traveling with her sister, brother and his wife and the many trips they took together. When she wasn’t traveling, her passions were working in her gardens and spending quiet time with her children and grandchildren. The holidays were also special times for her as she loved cooking and decorating the house for the occasions so everyone who visited could enjoy. Her happiest moments were when family and friends were over the house for either a quick cup of coffee or to stay for the weekend or to simply stop by to say hello. She will be missed immensely.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on March 13, 1941, she was the daughter John and Katherine (née Margiotta) Marchisi. She was predeceased by her brother, John Marchisi; sister Isabelle Santucci and daughter Debbie Simonetti.

Lillian is survived by her loving husband Tony of 64 years; their son Angelo and his wife Cristina; son in law, Bob Simonetti; grandchildren: Brian and Bobby Simonetti, Scarlett and Luca Beltotti; and brother Michael Marchisi, his wife Elaine and many loving nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 31 from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, please send donations in Lillian’s memory to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.