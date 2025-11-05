Lawrence Mabee, a lifelong resident of Warwick, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2025, at Schervier Pavilion after a short illness. He was 87 years old.

Born on Aug. 19, 1938, Lawrence was the son of Cliﬀord Mabee Sr. and Anna Drew Mabee. He began working on the family dairy farm at the young age of 11. He continued working alongside his father until 1981, following his father’s passing. Soon after, Lawrence began a second career as a custodian with the Warwick School District. He served the district for 24 years before retiring. He was known for his strong work ethic, humble nature and quiet strength.

Lawrence was predeceased by his parents, his brother Cliﬀord Mabee Jr., his sister Geraldine Sauer, and his great-grandson, Nicholas Clint Sittig. He is survived by his sister Betty (Dave) Faasse of Franklin, N.J., his brother-in-law Hank Sauer of Nebraska, sister-in-law Dorothy Mabee of Warwick; his son Gary Mabee of Stuart, Va.; and his daughters, Julie (Louis) Santopietro of Warwick, and Debra (John) DeFrancisco of Warwick, with whom he made his home.

Lawrence was a proud grandfather to Matthew DeFrancisco of Middletown, N.Y.; Nicholas Santopietro of Warwick; Michael DeFrancisco of Warwick; Tyler Elizabeth (Craig) Alemand of Eunice, LA; and Lexi DeFrancisco of Long Island City, N.Y. He was also blessed with great-grandchildren: Jeslyn, Conner, Donnie and Marilyn of Louisiana, and Ella of Warwick.

As per his wishes, there will be no services. Cremation will take place, and he will be laid to rest in Warwick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation at t2t.org.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, go to www.LSVPMemorialHome.com.