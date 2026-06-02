Lawrence “Larry” Zeccardi, a longtime resident of Harriman, N.Y., passed away on May 24, 2026, at the age of 78. Born on Feb. 6, 1948, in NYC to the late Ilario and Mary Zeccardi, Larry grew up in the city that shaped his strong work ethic, resilience, and wry sense of humor. He went on to build a respected career as a stockbroker on the American Stock Exchange, a role that suited his natural intuition and strong sense of responsibility.

Above all else, Larry was devoted to his family. He is survived by his five loving children: Jessica Packer and her husband Ryan of Chester, N.Y.; Corinne DeLango and her husband Anthony of Hopewell Junction, N.Y.; Danielle Walsh and her husband Jared of Delhi, N.Y.; Aisha D’Esposito and her husband Chris; and Victor Zeccardi of Hopewell Junction. He was a proud grandfather to eleven grandchildren—Devin, Zachary, Zoé, Carmine, Dominic, Leela, Tadgh, Tay’Shawn, Aidan, Christopher, and Jordan—each of whom brought him tremendous joy.

Larry is further survived by his sister Maryann Hatfield and her husband Cabell; his brother Carmine Zeccardi and his wife Betty; and his sister‑in‑law Jean Zeccardi, wife of his late brother Joseph Zeccardi. He was predeceased by Joseph and by his former wife, Victoria Ranere.

Those who knew Larry will remember him as a man who showed up and was always ready to help. His home was a welcoming place, a constant source of support for family, friends, and anyone who needed a place to land. He had a gift for offering the right advice at the right moment, and he stayed deeply engaged with the world around him, always informed and eager to share a thoughtful conversation.

A Life Celebration will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., 3 Hudson Street, Chester, NY 10918.

Final Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Brendan T. Flynn, Thomas F. Flynn, and Megan Morales, Directors and Certified Cremation Specialists of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.