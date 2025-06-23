Lawrence A. Deignan of Warwick, N.Y. (formerly of Dallas, Texas) passed away on June 19, 2025, at Garnet Medical Center with his loving wife by his side. He was 80 years old.

The son of Lawrence J. and Dorothy M. (McEvoy) Deignan, he was born in the Bronx, N.Y. on January 15, 1945, and was raised in Parkchester. Larry was a graduate of Mount Saint Michael’s Academy in the Bronx. He joined the Army National Guard proudly serving his country. Larry worked for Exxon Mobil in New York City and in Dallas, Texas for over 25 years. He retired as the Manager of Exxon Mobil’s National Retirement Processing Department. Larry was an expert skier and rented ski houses for years in Killington, Vt. He also traveled extensively throughout Europe and Asia and camped and hiked in our National Parks.

Larry was an active member of St. Stephen‘s Parish for 25 years. He was a lifetime member of the Warwick Valley Knights of Columbus Council #4952 (4th Degree), where he served as a Past Grand Knight and Former District Deputy. Larry was involved in the local community where he volunteered for many years with the Warwick Meals on Wheels program and the Warwick Food Pantry. Larry’s true joy was when he was volunteering at the Mustard Seed Ministry with the nuns and the kids.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Kathleen; sisters-in-law Joan McMahon of New Windsor, N.Y., and Patricia Schoedel and her husband Daniel of Annapolis, Md.; nieces and nephews: Elizabeth Wingfield (David), Thomas McMahon, Elissa Halloran (Vincent), Christopher Schoedel (Amy), and Daniel Schoedel (Cindy); great-nieces and great-nephews: Norah Wingfield, Andrew Wingfield, Kieran Halloran, Meara Halloran, and Fiona Halloran and several cousins. He was predeceased by a brother-in-law Thomas McMahon.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, 98 Galloway Road, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Warwick Valley Knights of Columbus Council #4952, c/o St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick N.Y. 10990.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.