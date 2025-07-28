Klaus P. Berg, a longtime resident of Warwick, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2025, at St. Anthony Community Hospital Warwick, N.Y. He was 87 years old.

Born in Idar-Oberstein Germany on April 6, 1938, he was the son of the late Paul Emil and Katharina (nee Schroeder) Berg. The family came to America in 1956 with a brief stay in Canada in 1954. Klaus worked for JJ Newbury as a printer. Then in 1959 he enlisted in the Air Force. He was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas as an air policeman. He was given orders that his homebase was to be in Germany, but the orders were changed at the last minute and he ended up in Turkey where he was a K9 handler. If he had been assigned to Germany, he would have reenlisted in the Air Force.

Klaus served his country proudly in the Air Force from 1959-1962. Klaus took accounting courses while in the Air Force and attended Pace College at night after returning home. He was an accountant for several companies throughout his 26 year career, finally retiring from Sweda in Pine Brook, N.J. and after retirement started his own business called Hung Up on Walls hanging wallpaper and painting. He also volunteered for Warwick Meals on Wheels and served as treasurer and investment manager for many years.

Klaus is survived by his beloved wife Donna M. Haug-Berg; two sons, John Paul Berg of Randolph, N.J. and James Patrick Berg and his wife Kristine Berg of Milford, Conn. and his daughter Karen Patricia Mabey of Boonton, N.J. Also surviving is his brother Hugo Berg and his wife Mary of Sedona, Ariz., and 6 grandchildren Ryan, Tyler, Jacklynne, Logan, Ava, and Connor as well as his beloved in-laws and niece Alexa Lucas and niece and goddaughter Brittany Lucas.

A devoted husband, father, brother, friend, and proud grandfather, Klaus lived a life filled with purpose, connection, and joy. His greatest happiness came from time spent with his family - especially his grandchildren, who brought endless pride and delight into his life. He never missed a chance to cheer them on at games, watch them shine on stage, or travel together and make treasured memories. Opa’s legendary chocolate chip pancakes were a cherished tradition — made with love, and impossible to replicate.

Through every challenge life threw his way, nothing ever kept Klaus down. He met adversity with quiet strength and a positive spirit that inspired everyone who knew him. Friends and family alike turned to him for support, advice, and encouragement - he had a way of seeing the best in people, and helping them see it too.

Klaus shared a beautiful bond with his beloved wife of almost 38 years, and together they embraced life’s adventures. He was especially looking forward to returning to the country he once called home and going on a riverboat cruise while there and fulfilling a lifelong dream of going on an African safari with Donna’s family. Klaus and Donna shared a special love. They were looking forward to enjoying many new adventures together and especially more good times surrounded by their family and friends. He was her rock and life will never be the same without him.

He loved life’s simple pleasures — boating, fishing with his grandchildren, golfing with his friends and family, and being able to sit and watch soccer games and golf tournaments and cheering on athletes during the Olympic Games. He found joy in quiet moments and shared experiences alike, and he gave that joy freely to those around him. He loved traveling anywhere and enjoyed many vacations to Florida.

Klaus’s passing leaves an enormous space in the hearts of those who loved him. His warmth, humor, loyalty, and steady presence will be deeply missed — but his spirit lives on in every story told, every memory shared, and every life he touched.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. A funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Thursday July 31, 2025, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 112 North Main St., Pearl River, N.Y. 10965. Interment will follow in Rockland Cemetery, 201 Kings Highway, Sparkill, N.Y. 10976.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Meals on Wheels of Warwick, N.Y., P.O. Box 98, Warwick, N.Y. 10990 or online https://shorturl.at/DjDiT.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.