Kenneth M. Cummings Sr., beloved son, father, and brother, entered heaven unexpectedly on May 12. He was 50 years old. He was born on July 10, 1974, in Warwick, the son of George and Louise (Miloszewski) Cummings of Florida.

Ken was a devoted and loving father, son, and brother. He found joy in the simple pleasures of life, particularly fishing, barbecuing, and spending quality time with his children, who were his everything.

Ken is survived by his parents, George and Louise Cummings of Florida, his sister, Donna of Cornwall; his sons, Pvt. Kenneth Cummings Jr. (U.S. Marines), and Nicholas Cummings; his 9-year-old daughter, Kaylee Cummings; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.

Ken’s love for his family and friends, his generous spirit, and his unwavering commitment to those he cared about will be remembered always. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.