Longtime Warwick resident Kenneth L. Durland, Jr. passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2026, at the age of 97. Born in Woodcliff, N.J., on Nov. 18, 1928, he was the son of Kenneth L. Durland, Sr. and Gladys (née Robbins) Durland.

From an early age, Ken’s life was marked by a passion for music and service. As a teenager, he studied in New York City and played trumpet and saxophone in local clubs, later becoming known for his skill on the valve trombone. His love of music continued throughout his life, leading him to perform with the Warwick Valley Choral, the Queen Village Glee Club, and as a jazz trombonist and band leader. After retiring in 1996, Ken formed and led an 18-piece big band jazz orchestra, first known as the Ken Durland Orchestra and later as the New York Swing Exchange. He also wrote the original alma mater for Warwick Valley High School as a sophomore in 1944.

Ken served honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, stationed in Tokyo where he performed intelligence service. Upon returning home, he became the second-generation owner and president of Seely & Durland Insurance, where he was known for his civic-mindedness and dedication to the Warwick community. Ken served as president of the Albert Wisner Library board, the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce, and the Warwick Valley Country Club. He was also the last surviving Charter Member of the Warwick Valley Country Club having been a continuous member since its opening in 1958.

A devoted member of the Warwick Reformed Church, Ken served as a deacon and, together with his late wife Ruth, participated in the choir and bell choir for decades. He was an avid golfer, with some of his favorite memories playing in three-generation foursomes at the Warwick Lions Club, Warwick Rotary, and St. Anthony Community Hospital golf outings with his sons and grandsons. He also enjoyed boating with his family on Lake George and the Hudson River, and found joy in woodworking and cooking.

Ken is survived by his children Stuart S. Durland and his wife Carolyn of Hardeeville, S.C.; Bethanne Smith and her husband Roger of Highland Lakes, N.J.; Garrett W. Durland and his wife Rachel of Warwick; stepdaughters Susan Ernhout and her husband Terry; Carolyn Sicheri, both of Warwick; Martha Ehlers and her husband Charles of Sparrowbush, and Pamela Reda of Warwick; grandchildren: Bryan, Eric, Justin, Benjamin, Lucas, Jacque, Brianna and their families; great-grandchildren: Amelia and Amaiia; step-grandchildren: Andrew, Christopher, Ashley, and Abigail; and a niece, Erin Lynn Armstrong Odle and her husband Case Eldon Odle; nephew Kevin Armstrong and his wife Laura Armstrong. He was predeceased by his wife Ruth E. Durland (née Feagles), sister Nancy Lou Durland Armstrong and her husband Bud Armstrong, and son-in-law William Sicheri.

Private arrangements have been made. A memorial service will be held in the spring to celebrate Ken’s remarkable life.

Donations in Ken’s memory would be appreciated to the Lustgarten Foundation or St. Anthony Community Hospital.

