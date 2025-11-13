Kenneth J. Scarpa

Kenneth Joseph Scarpa, 71, of Warwick, N.Y., passed away suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 8. Son of the late Joseph and Anne of Clifton, N.J. Ken is survived by his beloved family and sister Karen Deacon. His wife of 29 years, Stacey Scarpa, and Sons Kevin, Kyle, Chris, and Craig. Grandfather to Cortlyn. Father-in-law to Corrine and Nicole.

Ken attended Seton Hall University in 1972 where he had a successful football career. He made lifelong friends with his teammates and kept in touch with them to reminisce about all the good times they had. After Ken’s football career at Seton Hall, he continued his sports career playing in the NFL as a “walk on” - or as he would call it “having a cup of coffee in the NFL.” He was awarded a contract with the New York Jets, then the New York Giants and finally finished “his coffee” with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Canadian Football League.

After his professional football career ended, his Corporate career began. For 45 years, Ken’s career in office products rewarded him with many relationships that he still maintained. Ken worked for Boise Cascade, Statewide, Corporate Express, and Corporate Diversity Solutions, a women-owned business that he and his wife founded.

During this time, Ken was the mayor at the rink where all four of his children played hockey, which developed a passion in him for coaching youth hockey. The Garden State Wolves and Ridgewood Raptors were the launch pad for Ken’s coaching career. He continued to coach youth hockey organizations such as the New Jersey Bandits, New Jersey Colonials, New York Ramapo Saints, Paramus Catholic High school and assisted for the U.S. Atlantic District Men’s U-16 team. Ken coached the William Patterson University hockey team for seven years - it quickly became his all-time favorite team to coach. Ken loved all of his players and considered many as second sons. He loved to teach and mentor his players and even was able to help multiple players to become successful coaches themselves. Luckily Ken’s last team he was able to coach was an assistant coach position by the side of his own son Chris at West Milford/Pequannock/Pompton Lakes High school.

After retiring from corporate America, Ken pursued different hobbies. He became a professional trail cam enthusiast in the hunt for the “elusive owl” in his yard. He was also a singer/song writer and member of local bands. More recently touring with The Soul Rockers and The OC5 band, playing the guitar, harmonica, and singing in front of his family and loved ones. You could always catch Ken supporting and yelling at his favorite sports teams, such as the New Jersey Devils, New York Yankees, San Francisco 49ers, and the Clemson Tigers. As of late, he has been bonding with his favorite person in the world, his granddaughter Cortlyn, over their mutual love of trains and has unpacked his post-war Lionel train collection for her to play with.

Ken’s love for his family was unparalleled and evident in everything that he did.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home 241 Route 94, Vernon, N.J. (For GPS use 1 Vanderfoof Court). A celebration of life service will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers (PLEASE NO FLOWERS), Ken would have appreciated donations to The West Milford/Pequannock/Pompton Lakes High School Ice Hockey team.

Donations could be named to WM Hockey P.O. Box 84, West Milford, N.J. or Pequannock Hockey Association P.O. Box 452 Pompton Plains, N.J. 07444.