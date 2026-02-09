Kellianne Kelm, a resident of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. She was 57. The daughter of Frank and Betty Quinn, Kelli was born on April 24, 1968 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Kelli was a force to be reckoned with. She lived her life fully, confidently, and fiercely. She was someone who stepped up, spoke out, and showed up for others without hesitation. Her greatest accomplishments in life were her children and her marriage of 30 years to her high school sweetheart Eric. Kelli supported her children in all they did, including spending their younger years coaching their tee-ball and softball teams and being involved with all of their activities. Her dedication to her children never wavered and she spent her life supporting them and cheering them on for every accomplishment, big or small. Kelli was eternally grateful to share her life with Eric, who she referred to as her “rock.” She loved her family deeply and was proud to hold the title of “Aunt Kelli” to her nieces and nephews, who she loved as her own.

Kelli braved a battle that would have brought most to their knees. She did so with dignity, strength, and courage.

Kelli grew up in a large family surrounded by aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was educated in the Greenwood Lake School District and was a proud alumni of Tuxedo High School where she was a varsity cheerleader. She attended OCCC where she earned an Associate’s Degree in Business. Later in life she went back to school and earned her Bachelor of Science in Business.

Kelli spent many years as a Paraprofessional Educator. The ability to work with and support her students through their education held a special place in her heart. Prior to this, she was a substitute teacher in the Greenwood Lake School District. Kelli also spent many years serving her beloved Village of Greenwood Lake on the Board of Trustees and as the Deputy Mayor. Along with her husband, Kelli spent 15 years owning Murphy’s Tavern and Restaurant in Greenwood Lake. Through this, she was an active member of the Chamber of Commerce, where she organized the Street Fair for many years.

Kelli loved the Detroit Lions, Kid Rock, and above all being a “Laker”. She held immense pride for her community and the village she called home for 55 years. Whether she was organizing local events, supporting neighbors in need, or simply offering a listening ear she made her community stronger through her kindness, passion, and unwavering presence.

Kelli will be missed dearly but her legacy of kindness, strength, service to her community and the love she held for her family will live on forever.

Kelli is survived by the love of her life, Eric, and their children, Samantha Kelm (fiancé, Brett DeWitt) and Jacob Kelm (wife, Lindsey). She is also survived by her mother, Betty Quinn; her brother, Kevin Quinn (wife, Parma) and his children, John, and Alana Quinn; her sister, Jennifer Varua (husband, Bobby) and her children, Sophia, Grace, and Owen Varua; and her sister-in-law, Denise Benard (husband, Patrick) and her children, Aiden, Helayna, and Kaytlyn Benard.

Kelli was predeceased by her father, Francis Quinn; her mother- and father-in-law, Hedwig and Gunter Kelm; her godfather, Frank Gaudiello; her godmother, Marie Smith; and her uncle, Tom Smith.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak St., Greenwood Lake, N.Y. 10925. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Rosary, 41 Windermere Ave. in Greenwood Lake.

Memorial contributions in Kelli’s memory may be made to: The Greenwood Lake Little League or the Ovarian Cancer Society.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-477-8240 or log onto www.zmmemorials.com.