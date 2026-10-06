The family of Kathy P. Mobus of Campbell Hall, N.Y., announces her peaceful passing on September 30, 2026, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY. She was 76 years old. Her hand was held lovingly as she passed peacefully into Heaven, surrounded by God’s love and reunited with her beloved husband, Joseph.

Kathy was a longtime resident of Warwick, N.Y., and Hamburg, N.J., before moving to Campbell Hall, N.Y., in 2025.

Born in Lancaster, Pa., on Dec. 29, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Florence (Masterson) and George Kirkpatrick. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph E. Mobus, with whom she shared a lifetime of love and memories, and her brother, David G. Kirkpatrick.

Kathy is survived and dearly missed by her son, David Mobus of Goshen; daughter, Lisa, and her husband, Joseph Zaro, and their children, her beloved “twinkies,” Joseph and Anthony, of Campbell Hall, N.Y.; sisters-in-law, Mary Lowenheim of San Diego, Calif., and Nancy Hunter of Bel Aire, Kan.; niece, Michelle Pisack of South Plainfield, N.J., and grandnephew, Scott Burdash of Parlin, N.J.; her canine floof-a-doof, “Budster” Buddy; and her grandpup, Henny. She will also be deeply missed by many extended family members and friends.

In keeping with Kathy’s vibrant spirit, the family invites those attending her service to wear a touch of bright pink, one of her favorite colors, or something floral in her honor: Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 3 p.m., at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made in Kathy’s memory to one of two causes close to her heart: Bleu’s K9 Rescue, which supports dogs in need of homes and promotes responsible pet ownership (BleusK9rescue.org), or Project My Day, Inc., which supports children in foster care (ProjectMyDayinc.org).

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.