Kathleen E. Brown of Port Jervis/Greenville, NY, passed away on February 13, 2023, with her loving family by her side. She was 77 years old.

Born in the Bronx on Oct. 28, 1945, she was the daughter of William and Kathleen V. (Thulin) Lamphear.

Kathleen graduated St. Catherine’s Academy in the Bronx, and attended St. Mary’s Nursing School in Hoboken, NJ. She was a retired office manager for Orange Dermatology in the Warwick office.

Kathleen was married to the late Gordon J. Brown, Jr. who predeceased her in 2018. They were married for 50 years.

Kathleen was an active parishioner at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church in Warwick and volunteered for many activities through the years at St. Stephen’s School. A family statement reads, “She was a voracious reader; always had a book tucked in her purse in case she had to wait anywhere for any length of time. She was famous for her Sunday family dinners and there will certainly be a void at family gatherings without her there. She was our rock and a wonderful ‘Grammy’ to her grandchildren.”

Kathleen is survived by her son Gordon John Brown III and his wife Holly of Warwick; daughter Dawn Curabba and her husband Jason of Shohola, PA; grandchildren: Gordon John Brown IV, Hunter Brown, Jack Curabba; Quinn Curabba, and Regan Curabba; sister Patricia Lamphear of Stowe, VT; brother William Lamphear and his wife Joan of Hewitt, NJ; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Kathleen was predeceased by her sister Elizabeth O’Brien and brother-in-law Larry O’Brien.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY. Final disposition will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.