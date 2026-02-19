Karl H. Jacob of Warwick, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2026, with his loving family by his side. He was 89 years old.

Karl was born on March 14, 1936, in Gehaus, Germany, and grew up in the Frankfurt area. He studied Engineering and Economics at the Technical University of Darmstadt, laying the foundation for a distinguished professional life.

He later immigrated to the United States with his young family and ultimately made his home in Warwick, N.Y. Over the course of his career, Karl held leadership roles with several German-based companies before retiring as a vice president at C&D Technologies in Blue Bell, Pa.

Karl’s primary hobby was building and flying radio-controlled model airplanes. He became a master builder of scale World War I airplanes, for which he received numerous awards as well as a magazine cover. He was a member of two clubs, the Wawayanda Flying Club, and the Top O’ New Jersey R/C Club. He loved the outdoors and was an avid wildlife and bird watcher.

Karl is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Ingrid, and son Lutz and his wife Harue. The family would like to thank all the staff, nurses, and aides at Schervier Pavilion Briar Hall in Warwick for their care and love they showed him.

Donations in his memory may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and the Warwick Humane Society.

Private funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, New York. To send a condolence online, visit https://shorturl.at/adrUi.