Justin T. Allen, 51, of Warwick, N.Y., passed away on August 29, 2026. Born on July 16, 1975, in Suffern, N.Y., Justin was the beloved son of John T. and Renée Allen, brother to Angela Allen Ward and Anita Allen.

Justin was, quite simply, one of the funniest people you could ever know and the life of every party. He had a gift for making people laugh, especially when they needed it most - even through tears, he could somehow find a way to bring out a smile. That humor was part of how he cared for people, and behind it was an enormous heart.

He loved his family and friends ferociously and was unwaveringly loyal to the people he called his own. If someone needed him, Justin showed up, generously giving whatever he had to give without hesitation.

Justin was also deeply creative, an extraordinarily talented artist and storyteller. He wrote his own music, sang, and played the guitar. He loved tattoos - the more the merrier, even if his mother didn’t always share his enthusiasm for adding another one.

He also loved to fish. He didn’t need a favorite spot; simply casting a line and spending time doing something he loved was enough.

A family statement reads, “Those closest to Justin will remember that he loved big and he loved hard. And those who were fortunate enough to know the quieter, more tender side of Justin knew there was so much more beneath the surface than most people ever got to see.”

Justin is survived by his mother, Renée Allen; his father, John T. Allen; his sisters, Angela Allen Ward and Anita Allen; his nieces, Kiona Myers and Autumn Galban; and his nephews, André Ward, Varick Ward, and Ayden Clarke.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 at the funeral home, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. To send an online condolence, go to www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.