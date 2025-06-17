June G. Tyler of Warwick, N.Y., formerly of Basking Ridge, N.J., passed away peacefully on June 8, 2025, at the age of 100.

Born in New York, N.Y. on November 5, 1924, June was a determined and passionate woman despite a visual condition that worsened over time and left her blind later in life. In her thirties raising her six-year- old son, she acquired a Seeing Eye dog and learned Braille.

As a single young woman, she was employed by Sun Oil and worked on the Manhattan Project living in N.Y.C. In her early years, in North Bergen, N.J., she enjoyed ballroom dancing and entertaining with her first husband Harold Sr.

She remarried and moved to Basking Ridge, N.J. with her second husband Robert, an Army veteran and engineer. She was always active: oil painting, sculpting, cooking, and playing piano; enjoying her pets which included dogs, cats, and large birds like parrots. June was a good advisor and confidante to her friends and neighbors. She taught dance exercise to the local senior community in her 80s as well as instructed children at a local grammar school in finances and about stock purchasing, another of her passions.

June moved to Warwick 15 years ago with her pets and piano into the home of her surviving son Harold Hansen and daughter-in-law Nancy. June is also survived by granddaughter Nicole Porell and her husband Mark and three great-grandchildren of theirs: Helen, Harris, and June; granddaughter Kirsten Hansen and her fiancé Joshua Bailer are expecting a new baby boy and Josh also has two sons Max and Miles. All of whom will miss her tremendously.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Warwick Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, N.Y. 10990.

Private arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.