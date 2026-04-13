Juliana Debski, a resident of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly at home on March 29, 2026. She was 73 years old. Born on April 3, 1952, in Brooklyn, Juliana was the daughter of Stanley and Anna Bandurski Debski.

Juliana moved to Greenwood Lake with her parents in the late 1960s, where she lived until her passing. She graduated from Utica College and worked at Galileo Travel Services (later known as Travelport) from 1993 until her retirement two years ago.

A dedicated member of several drum and bugle corps, Juliana proudly served in various roles with the Garfield Cadets, Bayonne Bridgemen, Greenwood Lakers, and Monroe-Woodbury High School for many years.

An avid dog lover, she had many beloved pets throughout her life. Juliana was also a brilliant cook, passionate gardener, and skilled in a variety of crafts.

She is survived by her cousins Annette Burnett, Jane Gorman, Roger Lanouette, Elizabeth Millen, and Allan Seward.

Juliana was predeceased by both of her parents.

A memorial service will be held later this summer.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-477-8240 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.