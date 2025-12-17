Judith G. Hedgecock

Judith “Judy” Gloria Hedgecock, born Aug. 31, 1949 in Jersey City, passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, 2025 after a courageous battle with glioblastoma.

Judy spent the last years of her life in The Villages, Fla., where she and her husband retired after 32 wonderful years as residents of Warwick, N.Y.

She is predeceased by her loving parents, Jerry Wadley and Beatrice (Ryan) Wadley.

Judith is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, James “Jimmy” Hedgecock, and by her daughters, Jamie McLaughlin and Tricia Bright. She also leaves behind her sons-in-laws, Travis Bright and Denis McLaughlin, who she welcomed into the family with open arms.

Her greatest joy was her grandchildren — Joseph McLaughlin, Ryan McLaughlin, Carly McLaughlin, Brynn Masker, and Regan Bright — who brought light, laughter, and pride into every chapter of her life.

Judy is also survived by her sisters, Geraldine Wadley Schlam and Pam Wadley Sassone, and her sister-in-law Martha Hedgecock all of whom she loved dearly.

Judy spent most of her life caring for the people she loved. She poured her heart into her family, dedicating herself to her daughters, her grandchildren, and the home she built with Jimmy. Judy was constantly exploring her creativity. She found happiness in painting, refinishing furniture, and bringing beauty in the world through her artistic visions. There isn’t a room in her daughter’s houses that doesn’t have her special touch.

During retirement, she embraced life with joy — discovering a love for golf and enjoying the Florida sunshine pool side. Judy was funny, outspoken, loyal, creative, and fiercely loving. She lived with honesty and heart, and she leaves behind a legacy of strength, devotion, and family bonds that will never fade. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.

Services were held Dec. 11 and 12.