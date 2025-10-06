Judith A. Harney, a long-term resident of Warwick, N.Y. passed away peacefully on Oct. 1, 2025, at Schervier Pavilion, Warwick. She was 86 years old.

Born in Boston, Mass., on March 17, 1939, she was the daughter of Joseph and Mae (MacDonald) Harney.

In addition to her parents, Judith was predeceased by her brother Thomas Harney; sister Cynthia Harney; and niece Michele Norton.

Judith was a graduate of Massachusetts College of Art & Design and spent almost her entire career as manager of Pace Gallery a leading art gallery in Manhattan, where she helped influence the development of the modern art industry. In that capacity, she developed friendships with many world-renowned modern artists. Judith enjoyed spending time with her friends and with her dogs. She was also a dedicated member of the Warwick Historical Society, serving as recording secretary.

