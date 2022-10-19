Joyce S. Ashley, a former resident of Warwick, NY, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at home in Eldred, NY, with her family by her side. The daughter of the late John and Mildred (Ryan) Schwab, she was born November 24, 1938 in Ellenville, NY. She was 83 years old. Joyce was a retired waitress, she had worked at the Turkey Farm & the Jolly Onion Restaurant, Pine Island, NY. She was a member of New Milford United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was also a member of Highland Senior Citizens.

A family statement reads: Joyce was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. In her younger days Joyce was an avid bowler. In her later years she enjoyed shopping, antiquing and collecting things. She will be truly missed by her friends, but most of all by her family.”

Survivors include her daughter: Deborah Budy and her husband Donald of Tonganoxie, KS, her sisters: Nancy Bittner of Port St. Lucie, FL, Dolly Mack of Woodbourne, NY, her brother: Michael Schwab and his wife Bonnie of Calhoun Falls, South Carolina, two grandchildren: Autumn Budy , and Brian Budy both of Texas, two great grandchildren: Marissa and Kaleb, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Joyce is predeceased by her husband Kenneth Ashley, who had passed away on June 14, 1974, by her son: Glen Ashley, her two brothers: John Schwab, James Schwab, granddaughter: Jennifer, and Joyce’s companion: Edward Schweizer.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home 3412 SR 97, Barryville, NY 12719, 845-557-8010, Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

In Lieu of flowers donation can be made in Joyce’s name to: Highland Senior Citizens 725 SR55, Eldred, NY 12732

Arrangements are under the care of the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home, 3412 SR97, Barryville, NY 12719, 845-557-8010