Joseph Medici of Newburgh, N.Y., passed away on Jan. 11, 2026, at the age of 97.

The son of the late Pasquale and Mary, he was born in New York, N.Y. on April 18, 1928.

He was a proud Korean War Veteran.

Joseph is the widower of Margaret Medici.

Joseph is survived by his loving children, Joseph, Christine (Predeceased by her husband, Gerard), and Marie (Keith). He was predeceased by his daughter, Susan. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Michael (Danielle), Victor, Kristen (Anthony), Matthew, Allison, and Kevin, as well as his great-grandchildren, Austin, Reese, Stephen, and Peyton.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., 139 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950.

Burial with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at St. Anastasia’s Catholic Cemetery, 21 North Main St., Harriman, N.Y. 10926.

The family entrusted Joseph’s care to the Flynn family and the entire staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society in honor of Joseph.