Joseph C. Sinsabaugh

Joseph Colin Sinsabaugh of New Hampton, N.Y., a Sergeant for the Fishkill Correctional Facility, entered into rest on Friday, June 6, 2025. He was 41.

The son of John Anthony Sinsabaugh and Linda Ann VanRiper, he was born on March 8, 1984 in Warwick, N.Y.

He is survived by his wife, Ashley Sinsabaugh; his children, Fay Bashir, Noah Sinsabaugh, Colin Sinsabaugh and Riona; brother, Jack William Sinsabaugh and wife Maureen; father, John Sinsabaugh and mother, Linda Clyne.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, June 12 from 4-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. 10921.

Memorial service will be held 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.