John Warren Luscher, age 78, passed peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2026, after a long and courageous battle with failing health. He is finally at peace, free from pain and suffering, and can rejoice in Heaven with the family members and friends who predeceased him over the years.

John was born in The Bronx on Sept. 11, 1947, to John and Violet Luscher. He grew up and went to school in The Bronx and loved all the fun things that a New York City upbringing could offer: stickball, the corner candy store, and his favorite egg creams. He also loved spending time with his father and uncle in his uncle’s butcher shop on E. 181st Street, helping with deliveries and greeting customers.

His aunt purchased a summer home in Greenwood Lake, N.Y., so John and the rest of the family could experience the beauty and peacefulness of nature during the summers that the city did not offer. In Greenwood Lake, John learned to love swimming and fishing, and he owned a pontoon boat where he captained family members around the lake so they could also enjoy the fresh air and mountains. Summertime favorites were swimming at the sandbar and watching the fireworks from the pontoon. John and his mother would ultimately call Greenwood Lake their permanent home, leaving The Bronx behind them to enjoy lake life for many years.

John never married and was the primary caregiver for his mother until her death several years ago. Since John did not have children of his own, he enjoyed being a part of the lives of his cousins and their children. He was affectionately known as Uncle Johnny by everyone and spent many years with them enjoying the lake, teaching everyone how to fish for sunnies off his dock, playing with his elaborate model train set during visits, and being part of the cheering squad for their basketball, soccer, and baseball games. His famous butter cookies were a holiday favorite enjoyed every Christmas.

John served his Country in the Army for three years and worked as a civil servant for 34 years for NYC under the arm of the Police Department. He was proudly honored for his service in several ceremonies. He was a beloved pet parent to several different animals, including his turtle, dogs and his loving cats.

John was a gentle soul and was always appreciative of anything anyone did for him. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. He leaves behind several cousins and their children who live in various states across the United States.

A private burial and service will be held in the coming months so his family and friends can celebrate his life together.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-477-8240 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.