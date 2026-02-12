John T. Healey

John Thomas Healey, 81, formerly of Warwick, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 at his home in Garrison, N.Y.

John was born on April 20, 1944, in Warwick, N.Y. to James Michael Healey and Agnes (Williams) Healey.

John joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 19 and served his country from September 1963 to September 1967. During his service in Vietnam, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, Vietnam Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Following discharge from the Navy, John worked many jobs until he found his place as a corrections officer at the Goshen Annex. During this time, he met and married his first wife. They had two sons together. Like many returning veterans, John struggled with his sobriety. Those struggles led to divorce and then his sobriety led him to his second wife, Madge whom he met at an A.A. meeting. Upon his early retirement from the Annex, he and Madge moved to Tenn., where he lived for over 25 years. In 2017, upon the passing of his wife, John moved back to New York to be closer to his family. He was very proud of the fact that he had remained sober for over 42 years. This is a testament to his strength, bravery and ability to overcome obstacles.

John was a kind, loving and generous man who could make friends anywhere he went. He was a devoted father, husband, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. He loved his family and friends dearly. He will be warmly remembered for his wit, charisma and outrageous sense of humor. In his senior years, John was very active in his community. He was a loyal parishioner at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y. He was a member of the Nicholas P. Lesando Jr. American Legion Post 214, Warwick, N.Y., DAV - Goshen Chapter, VVA - Middletown Chapter and a participant in the Orange County Senior Games. He was also a permanent guest at the Florida Seward Seniors. In May of 2023, he was proud to be a part of the Hudson Valley Honor Flight.

He is survived by his son, Shawn Healey and wife, Anna; granddaughter, Sarah Healey: son, Jason Healey; grandson, David Patrick Healey.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Barbara Ann Giza, Mary R. Jankowski and Patricia Saye.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. 10921.

Memorial service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at the funeral home with military honors.

An Inurnment will take place privately at the Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nicholas P. Lesando Jr. American Legion Post 214, P.O. Box 491, Warwick, N.Y. 10990 or to The Animal Rights Alliance, Inc. (T.A.R.A.) P.O. Box 185, Warwick, N.Y. 10990, tara-spayneuter.org

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.