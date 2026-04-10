John Russell Bakke, 59, of Warwick, N.Y., formerly of Ronkonkoma, passed away suddenly on April 8, 2026.

Born May 18, 1966 to John and Mary Bakke, John was a proud son, devoted father, loving brother, and loyal friend. He dedicated many years of service as a member of the New York City Police Department as a Detective before retiring and becoming a school Security Officer at Presidential Park Elementary in Middletown, N.Y. He also truly cherished the time he spent bartending at Mattingly’s Tavern in Florida, N.Y., every Sunday, not just for the work, but for the people and the friendships that meant so much.

John was the beloved father of John Matthew Bakke, who was truly the center of his world. He is also survived by his father John A. Bakke of Warwick, his sisters, Eileen Astorino and her husband Ben of Warwick, Jean Gassaway and husband Evan of Warwick, and Jennifer Darvid of Monroe. He leaves behind a large and loving extended family, including his cherished nieces and nephews: Gabriella (Joe) Ruyack, Victoria (Anthony) De Filippo, Joe Astorino (Meaghan), Olivia (Jake) D’Ercole, Isabella Astorino (Zach), and Will Gassaway along with his great- nephew and nieces Joe Ruyack V, Giovanna D’Ercole & Antoinette De Filippo and many cousins.

He was predeceased by his mother, Mary (Russell) Bakke; his sister, Lynda Bakke; and his best friend, Matthew Hill.

John will be remembered as a funny, hardworking man who brought laughter and strength to those around him. He had a gift for friendship and remained close with many of his childhood friends, especially John and Patrick Hill who were more like his brothers. His loyalty and warmth left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him. He was a natural storyteller with a legendary sense of humor John never met a stranger he couldn’t entertain. He was a die-hard sports fan who lived for the thrill of the game and the history found in his cherished baseball card collection. Some of his happiest moments were spent on the open sea, cruising with friends and family—usually with a drink and cigar in hand with a great story ready for anyone who would listen.

In the aftermath of 9/11, he assisted in the recovery on Staten Island, helping search for those who never made it home to help bring closure to the families and honor those who were lost. His generosity knew no bounds. In keeping with his caring spirit, he continued to help others even after his passing through the gift of organ and tissue donation, offering hope and life to those in need.

Above all, John’s greatest joy and pride was his son Johnny. His love, dedication, and unwavering support will never be forgotten.

Family and friends will forever hold John in their hearts as a man who lived with humor, strength, and deep love for those closest to him.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, WEB PO 7410354 Chicago, Il 80674-0354 or Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.