John P. Zekoll, 89

John P. Zekoll of Albany County passed away on April 11, 2024. He was 89 years old. Born in Astoria, Queens, NY, December 20, 1934, he was the son of John G. and Loretta V. (nee McGurrin) Zekoll.

John proudly served his country in the United States Air Force including time spent in France. He worked for the NYS Public Service Commission in Albany for 47 years, retiring as the deputy director of natural gas and water.

A loving father and grandfather, John will be greatly missed by those left behind to grieve: his two daughters Kathleen M. Zekoll-Feehan and her husband Joseph of Boston, Mass., and Ann Putnam and her husband Kyle of Warwick, NY; and beloved grandsons Landon F. and Collin J. He was predeceased by his former wife Marcia A. (nee Glavin) Zekoll and his sister Mary E. and her husband Lane Ruehlen.

Mass: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in John’s memory to a veterans charity of your choice or your local Meals on Wheels.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.