John J. Tracy, 86, formerly of South Orange, N.J. and recently of Greenwood Lake, N.Y. passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, N.Y. The cause of death was cardiopulmonary failure.

John lived a rich, loving, active life. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland, master’s from Stevens Institute of Technology. His career as an Industrial Engineer led him to form his own Management Consulting firm, Tracy-Hayden Associates, specializing in Supply Chain issues.

Projects took him around the world from South Korea to South Africa, Kazakhstan, Europe, Canada, Central America, and most of the United States. He was appointed as a delegate to the United Nations for the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes for five years. He taught seminars for the American Management Association, international Materials Handling Society, and the Institute of Management Consultants. His book, “Cargonomics” was published by SAS. He was a prolific writer with more than 250 published articles appearing in a dozen magazines.

John had many interests outside of work. He served on the Planning Board of Greenwood Lake, the Warwick Historical Society Board, and the Orange County Municipal Planning Federation, to name a few.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Hayden, and his son, Hart Tracy.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak St., Greenwood Lake, N.Y. 10925. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, at 9:30am at the Holy Rosary RC Church, 41 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake, N.Y. Interment will immediately follow at the Christ the King Cemetery, 980 Huron Road, Franklin Lakes, N.J. 07417.

Donations to the newly formed Greenwood Lake Historical Society in his name are appreciated.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - (845) 477-8240 or log onto www.zmmemorials.com.