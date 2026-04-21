John A. Santantonio of Warwick, formerly of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., passed away on April 14, 2026, at St. Anthony Hospital. He was 67 years old.

Born in New York, NY, on May 5, 1958, he was the son of the late John and Anne (née Markey).

John loved listening to music, especially the Dave Matthews band. He was a friend of Bill’s for many years.

John is survived by his son Nicholas Santantonio of Florida, N.Y.; daughter Kristin Santantonio of Warwick; sister Joanne Otero and nieces and nephews.

Private arrangements were made.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.