John A. “Jack” Roche, a resident of Warwick, N.Y., (formerly of Bronx N.Y., Pearl River, N.Y. and Barnegat, N.J.) passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2026. He was 88 years old. In his final days, as it was throughout his life, John was supported and surrounded by his loving family. He shall be remembered for his commitment to family and his love of golf.

Born on Dec. 17, 1937, in New York, N.Y., he was the son of Charles and Edith Roche.

Prior to his retirement, John worked for Local 119B Printers’ Union for over 40 years.

John built a beautiful life with his wife of 63 years, Kathleen A. Roche, enjoying trips, friends, golf and family.

John was predeceased by his wife Kathleen, four brothers and two sisters. John is survived by his son John S. Roche and his wife Pattie; daughter Susan Lambert and her husband Lyle, and daughter Karen Roche Pampin; as well as brother William Roche, in addition to many nieces and nephews. John “Poppy/Poppy Jack” leaves behind his adoring grandchildren: Jacquelyn Roche and her wife Christine; Kaitlyn Taylor and her husband Cliff; Ashleigh Roche; Julia Pampin, and Sean Pampin, in addition to his great-grandchildren Mariella and Colton John.

A Celebration of Life will take place on a date to be determined.

Donations can be made in John’s memory to the American Heart Association, One Union Street #301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691.

