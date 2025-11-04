John A. Freda

John “Jack” Anthony Freda of Warwick, N.Y. passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2025 at the age of 93 surrounded by his loved ones. Jack is survived by his wife of 43 years, Bonnie Freda (Quackenbush). Jack is lovingly remembered by his children; Steven and Barbara Freda, Kevin and Donna Freda, John and Debbie Freda, and his step-son Scott Evanyke. Jack is also survived by his many grandchildren. Jack is predeceased by his daughter Jacqueline Curp.

Jack was born on Aug. 6, 1932 in Newark, N.J. and was raised in Hastings, Pa. He served in the U.S Navy during the Korean and Vietnam Wars as a storekeeper and was deeply honored to have served his country. Jack has been a resident of Warwick, N.Y. for the past 55 years. Most notably, Jack built his career at Georgia-Pacific, where he worked as a supervisor of flexographic printing before retiring after 20 years at the company. For those who knew Jack, his “retirement” was anything but restful. He spent the next 30 years working in the maintenance departments of Warwick Valley Central School District and Warwick Savings Bank, and driving for First Student Busing, where he transported children with special needs to and from school each day.

Jack was an avid golfer and a member of the Warwick Valley Country Club for many years. He loved coaching his children’s Little League teams and leading their scout troops and later took great joy in teaching many of his grandchildren how to swim and to drive. Known as “a man who couldn’t sit still,” Jack could often be seen waxing his car in the driveway or meticulously caring for his lawn. He was well-known for sneaking midnight snacks, his fierce competitiveness during card games, and was always the first to suggest splitting the seafood special. Jack took great joy in participating in Hudson Valley Honor Flight with fellow veterans from our community. Jack’s life stood as a tribute to his unwavering devotion — to his nation, his community, and to the people and home he cherished. He will be profoundly missed by those who loved him.

In honor of his service, Jack will be buried at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, N.Y. following a private family service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Jack’s family asks that you consider a donation to two causes that were close to his heart: Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and/or The American Diabetes Association.

To send a condolence online, log onto www.purtafuneralhome.com.