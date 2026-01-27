Johann Frank of Warwick, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2026. He was 61 years old.

Born in Bronx, N.Y., Dec. 9, 1964, he was the son of Waldemar and Anne (née Grammer) Frank.

Johann worked for the MTA as a mason.

He is survived by his wife Laurie (née Snow); son John Frank; siblings: Waltraud Hill, Fred Frank, Eric Frank, and Charlie Frank; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat Smokey.

Private arrangements were made. A memorial service will be held in the spring.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y.