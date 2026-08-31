Joanne M. Adamec of Florida, N.Y., entered into rest on Saturday August 29, 2026, she was 76.

The daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret Birney Sindlinger, she was born on May 26, 1950 in Jamica Queens, N.Y.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Joanne was a retired Director of Transportation for Goshen School District, Goshen, N.Y.

She is survived by her husband Robert W. Adamec Sr.; son Robert Adamec Jr. and his wife Jaime, John Adamec and his wife Karen and Raymond Adamec and his wife Amanda; grandchildren Robert Adamec III, James Adamec, Justin Quick, Reilly Quick, Jack Adamec, Jenna Adamec, Andrew Adamec and Liam Adamec.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday Sept. 1, 2026 from 5-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921

Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday Sept. 2, at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen, N.Y.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.