Joann S. Lemin

Joann Lemin, a lifelong resident of Warwick, N.Y, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at home, with her loving family by her side. She was 68 years old. The daughter of Edward Schweizer and Helen Schweizer (Feeney), Joann was born on Feb. 22, 1957, in Warwick, N.Y.

Joann was a loving mother, a cherished Nanny, a devoted sister, and a wonderful friend. She began her working life at the local 5 & 10, where she worked for many years before becoming a stay-at-home mom, raising her beloved boys. Joann also lovingly babysat for many family members, friends, and neighbors throughout the years. Once her children were grown, she returned to work at the Warwick Dry Cleaners on South Street and 3rd Street, where she remained for many years before retiring in 2020.

Survivors include her son Scott Lemin, his wife Kristin, and granddaughter Addison; her son Andrew Lemin and his wife Yvonne; her sisters Marie Lindemann, Carol Bogart, and Donna Specht and her husband Randy; her brother Thomas Schweizer and his wife Cathy; and her brother-in-law Frank Corkum. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Joann was predeceased by her beloved husband Raymond Lemin, her sister Helen Corkum, and her niece Boni Schultz.

Joann’s life will be celebrated on her 69th birthday, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026 at the Warwick Center- Mulder Chapel, 62 Warwick Center Road, Warwick, N.Y. 10990. Memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A memorial service will be observed at 12:00 p.m. Interment will take place in the Warwick Cemetery in the spring.

Memorial contributions in Joann’s name may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties Inc.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service, 845-477-8240 or log onto www.zmmemorials.com.