JoAnn M. Alfheim of Warwick, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2025, with her loving family by her side. She was 79 years old.

Born in Queens, N.Y., on Aug. 23, 1946, she was the daughter of Patrick and Mary C. (née Mullen) Teehan.

JoAnn worked for many years as an administrative assistant with Warwick Valley School District. She also had previously worked as a paralegal for ITT Corporation and as a medical transcriptionist for Dr. Appel’s office. JoAnn enjoyed traveling, going for walks with friends and her daily crossword puzzle. Above all else, however, her greatest love and lifelong priority was her family.

JoAnn is survived and beloved by her husband of 49 years, John O. Alfheim; son Robert O. Alfheim and his wife Mary of Sea Cliff, N.Y.; daughter Megan Cover and her husband Justin of Seven Valleys, Pa.; sisters Patricia Crocker of Pa. and Kathleen Franklin of Conn.; and brother Dennis Teehan of N.Y.; six grandchildren: Alice & Violet Alfheim; and Owen, Reagan, Riley, & Jackson Cover. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Teehan of N.Y.

Visitation will be on Monday, Dec. 1, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in JoAnn’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601 or online at https://donorservices.alz.org.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.