Joan Utter, a longtime resident of the area, recently living in Sarasota, Fla, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2025. She was 90 years old.

Born in Goshen, N.Y. on December 9, 1934, she was the only child of Milton and Hazel (Finger) Helt.

She was married to the late William Utter for 34 years.

Joan worked at Orange County Social Services and then Mid-Orange Correctional Facility for many years as a typist. She was also a member of the Warwick Fire Department Engine Co. 3 Ladies’ Auxiliary. Joan lived in Warwick, N.Y., until 2002 when she moved to Sarasota, Fla.

Joan was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Sarasota, Fla., and attended United Methodist Women and Bible study groups.

Joan is survived by daughter Deborah Utter of Sarasota, Fla.; son Laurence Utter and his wife Cindy of Greeley, Pa.; son Wayne Utter and his wife Terri of Walden, N.Y.; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many friends.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 17, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y., followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery beside her beloved husband William.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.