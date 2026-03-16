Jean Stone Faliski

Jean, a beloved longtime resident of Port St. Joe, Florida, passed away peacefully on Feb. 28, 2026, at the age of 94.Jean was born on May 29, 1931, in Philadelphia, N.Y., the daughter of Ralph and Mary Stone. She was one of two sets of twin sisters. Her family moved to Florida when her father began working at the Naval Shipyard in Panama City. In 1945, the family relocated to Apalachicola after her parents purchased The Hut Restaurant on Highway 98, a well- known local establishment fondly remembered by many.



Jean and her twin sister, Joan, attended Chapman High School in Apalachicola, graduating in 1948. After high school, Jean briefly attended nursing school in New Orleans but returned home to care for her ailing mother, an early reflection of the devotion and selflessness that would define her life. During this time, Jean met her future husband, Robert Faliski, while he was deployed from Tyndall Air Force Base to the Apalachicola airfield. They were married in 1951 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Apalachicola, beginning a marriage that would span 63 years.

Their son, Robert Faliski Jr., was born at Tyndall Air Force Base in 1952. Following Robert’s discharge from the Air Force, the family moved to Apalachicola in 1953, where their daughter, Rosemary, was born in 1954. After a brief residence on Indian Pass, the family settled in Port St. Joe in 1958 where Robert Sr was employed at the St. Joe Paper Mill, and they established lasting roots in the community.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert Faliski Sr.; her parents, Ralph and Mary Stone; her twin sister, Joan Stone Bouington; her older twin sisters, Jacquelyn Duckett and Madalyn Ayers and brother in law, Charles Faliski Jr.

For almost 40 years, Jean served the community as Library Manager of the Gulf County Library, retiring in 2006. Her love of books, learning, and public service left a lasting impact on generations.

A woman of deep faith and service, Jean was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church in Port St. Joe, where she served on the Altar Guild, participated in Episcopal Church Women, and taught Sunday school. She was also involved in Dixie Youth Baseball, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, the Garden Club, the Band Parent Association, and the No Name Car Club.

Jean is survived by her son, Robert Faliski Jr. of Auburn, Washington; her daughter, Rosemary Lhotan and husband Richard of Port St. Joe; her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Joy Faliski (partner Brett) and children Hazel and Wilder; Melina Morrison (husband Dustin) and children Colton, Kendall, and Cannon; Richard Lhotan II; MaryJean Dismukes (husband Brian) and daughter Taylor Jean; Hunter Lhotan; sister in law, Eleanor Faliski of Florida, N.Y.; cousin, Pattilyn Conard of Connecticut and many nieces and nephews.

Services celebrating Jean’s life were held Saturday, March 14, 2026 at St. James Episcopal Church in Port St. Joe, Florida, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and the funeral at 11 a.m. The interment was held at Magnolia Cemetery in Apalachicola, Fla., immediately following the church service.



The family extends heartfelt thanks to Fr. Rian Adams, Dr. Newton, Richard Petch APRN, Trilogy Health Care, Pruitt Health and Rehab, and VITAS Hospice, as well as devoted caregivers Lauren Jones, Janet Jones, and Maggie Ray, for their compassionate care and kindness.Jean’s life was marked by faith, service, and unwavering devotion to her family and community. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.Arrangements are entrusted to the caring staff of Comforter Funeral Home in Port St. Joe, Florida.