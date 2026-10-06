Jean Marie Van Strander of New Hartford, N.Y., passed away at home on Sept. 28, 2026. She was 66 years old.

Born in Warwick, N.Y., she was the youngest of three daughters of George and Genevieve Van Strander.

Jean graduated from Niagara University where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing. Jean started her career in the Central New York area and made it her home where she welcomed numerous pets over the years. She enjoyed tinkering with wooden crafts, gardening, Harley Davidson motorcycles and Long Beach Island, N.J.

Jean is survived by her sister, Nancy Jacobsen (Donald), her niece, Justine Jacobsen Maggio (Joseph), her nephew, Jeffrey Jacobsen (Kristy) and their three beautiful children. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, James E. Wilson, her dear friend, Sue Pardi, and Jean’s significant other, Mahlon White, lovingly known as “Chief.” Jean was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Linda Wilson.

There will be no visitation. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery at the convenience of the family.