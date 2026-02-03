Jane H. Beaty, lovingly known as “Bopum,” was born on Aug. 2, in Cornwall, N.Y., to Daniel and Madge Herman.

She passed away peacefully at the age of 91, at Middletown Park Manor Nursing Home after a short and courageous struggle with cancer.

Jane was predeceased by her beloved husband James Beaty. She was a devoted mother to her two children Susan Smiith, married to James Smith and son James Beaty. She was a proud grandmother to James Smith Jr. (married to Kate Smith), Ryan Smith (married to Shelby Smith), Kyle Smith (married to Natalie Smith) and her granddaughter Kristina Beaty. Jane was also blessed with three great-grandchildren: McKenna Smith, Reagan Smith and Ellie Smith, with another great-grandchild on the way. She is also survived by her beloved godson Brent Wilson and his partner Arlene Quiza.

Jane spent her childhood years in Highland Falls, N.Y., where she graduated from James I. O’Neill High School in 1951. She continued her education at SUNY Alfred, graduating in 1953 with a degree in medical secretarial studies.

Her professional life included work as a medical secretary and as a research assistant at IBM. After dedicating 13 years as a stay-at-home mom, Jane returned to the workforce as an administrative assistant with the Rockland County Mental Health Association, where she worked for 14 years before retiring.

Jane had a generous spirit and a heart for service. She volunteered at St. Anthony’s Hospital for over 20 years where she proudly won the Volunteer of the Year Award. She also volunteered at the Albert Wisner Public Library in Warwick.

She was an avid reader and loved doing crossword puzzles, but her greatest joy was her family. She especially cherished the early years filled with travel and camping adventures throughout the U.S. and Canada with her husband and two children. Her favorite place to go on vacation was Myrtle Beach, S.C. Jane’s big heart, quick wit and wonderful sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Memorial visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please donate your generous gifts to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, Md. 21741 or to the Warwick Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick N.Y. 10990

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.