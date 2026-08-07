James W. Crawford of Warwick, N.Y., moved on to his Forever home, where he was welcomed in by his son Christopher Crawford who passed away two years ago.

Jimmy was born on July 3, 1943. He grew up in Mahwah, N.J., and graduated from Mahwah High School. He is survived by his sister, Dixie Verporter. After high school, he served in the U.S. Navy. It was during high school, at age 15, that he met his sweetheart, Carol from Ramsey High School. Together they journeyed in that relationship to celebrate their 60 year anniversary on June 25, 2026.

Jim’s family church is the Warwick United Methodist Church.

Jim (“Pop-Pop”) died at the Kaplan Family Hospice Home on Aug. 4, 2026. He was 83 years old and a 30-year resident of Warwick, N.Y. His loving family was 100 percent supportive in every way on every day possible.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife Carol; daughter Cindy Crawford Astorino and her husband Michael; his son Tracy Crawford and his wife Rocio; two grandsons Sebastian and Rowan Astorino; and daughter-in-law Barbara Crawford, wife of the late Christopher Crawford.

A future Celebration of Life and Remembrance will be forthcoming.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.