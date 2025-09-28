James R. Brown

James Ronald Brown (Jim), passed away on Sept. 14 2025 at the age of 78. Born in Tennessee on Jan. 17, 1947 to Willie Mae and James Bartlett Brown, Jim grew up primarily in New Jersey where he developed a passion for the sciences.

Jim became infamous growing up for his science experiments of which one actually led to the evacuation of his high school. Becoming the first person in his immediate family to go to college, Jim earned a B.S. from Rutgers University. Jim had a long and distinguished career in the field of quality assurance for medical equipment and retired from this last employer, Becton Dickenson, as Vice President of Quality Management in 2008.

After retirement, Jim found his true passion, building his own small business selling fine mineral specimens. When not working on his business, Jim enjoyed hanging out on the porch enjoying nature, reading, watching cheesy Hallmark movies, and spending time with his wife of 47 years, Ursula.

Jim is survived by his wife, Ursula; twin daughters Jesse and Genevieve; son Matthew; granddaughter Aryalynn; and last but certainly not least, his niece Melissa, who he long ago adopted as an honorary daughter. Jim’s family will most especially miss his generous spirit, his hugs, his dad jokes and his famous coffee.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to an organization he supported, World Central Kitchen at wck.org.