James Joseph Hammel

James Hammel, a resident of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at home. He was 77 years old. The son of William Hammel and Harriet Hammel (née Adamson), James was born on March 4, 1949, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

James was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., where he worked as an electrician by trade. Together with his wife, Rose, they raised four children on 10th Street before relocating to Eldred, N.Y. James loved living in Eldred, where he enjoyed tinkering, remodeling his home, working on computers and other electronics, taking down trees, and caring for his property.

Everyone who knew James could recognize him by his life-long love of plaid shirts and beard — he was “like a new age hipster before it came into style.” He had a keen and mischievous sense of humor and delighted in sharing jokes, tongue twisters, and puzzles throughout his life.

James loved music of many genres, but he especially enjoyed the music of the original Woodstock festival, reflecting his love of classic rock and the spirit of that era. He enjoyed breaking the silence late at night, playing his favorite music on his reel-to-reel for all to enjoy. James loved celebrating life and would often reach out to those he cared for with midnight phone calls.

When James became too ill to care for his beloved Eldred home, he and his wife moved to Greenwood Lake, N.Y., allowing them to be closer to family in a more manageable home. James lived with Crohn’s Disease throughout his life. As he aged, he also faced Kidney Disease, Pancreatitis, and Parkinson’s Dementia. Despite the many challenges his physical body placed on him, James remained in good spirits until the end of his life. His keen and mischievous sense of humor stayed with him until the very end. He will be missed very much.

James is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rose Hammel (née Lear); his children, Richard P. Hammel (Theresa), Toni Ann Hammel, Adam Hammel (Desiree), and Clifford Hammel (Ana); his grandchildren, Jared Hammel, Jenna Hammel, Taylor Lewis, Jake Hammel, Luke Hammel, Maria Valencia, Emma Hammel, Andria Moraca, and Lilia Moraca; and his siblings, William Hammel (Patricia), Jane, and Thomas (Sharon). His family will miss him dearly.

James was predeceased by his son, William Hammel, and his brother, Gerard Hammel.

Funeral services will be observed privately.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-477-8240 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.