James Hourigan of Warwick, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly and peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at the age of 74.

Born on Feb. 21, 1951, in Manhattan, N.Y., James was the son of the late William Hourigan and Maureen Bowden Hourigan. He spent his younger years in Boonton, N.J. and went on to enlist in the United States Marine Corps.

James is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Susan Trenz Hourigan; his daughters, Brooke Bertholf and her husband Jeffrey, and Abygail Becker and her partner Michael Denardo. He was a proud and loving grandfather to Addison, Jack, and Cole. Being around their laughter and witnessing their accomplishments brought him happiness and he valued his time with them. He is also survived by his siblings, Carol Thompson, William Hourigan, Steven Hourigan and his wife Lisa, and John Hourigan and his wife Cathy, along with many cherished nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.

James found joy in life’s simple pleasures. He and his beloved wife, Susan, shared a passion for restoring and refinishing antique furniture. They spent countless hours together bringing new life to old pieces. These projects were an expression of their mutual love and dedication. He also had a special place in his heart for the beach — whether walking along the shore or watching the waves, it was where he was at peace. Above all, James enjoyed the time spent with his family, making lasting memories with his children and grandchildren.

A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 8, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route 1, Pine Island, N.Y. 10969. A private graveside service with military honors will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions be made to a cause close to Jim’s heart: The Aaron Judge ALL RISE Foundation at aaronjudgeallrisefoundation.org.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.