James G. Kilcullen, of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., left us peacefully with his family by his side, on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, N.Y. He was 87 years old. Jim was born in New York, N.Y. on July 1, 1938, to the late Anne (Naughton) and John Kilcullen.

Jim was a soldier, builder, entrepreneur, police officer, teacher, protector, and storyteller.

He faithfully and proudly served his country as an Airborne Infantryman, a Green Beret, and as a “Kicker” with Air America, exemplifying courage, dedication, and honor throughout his service.

After his time in the military, Jim continued to protect and serve through a career in law enforcement. First, as the Manhattan Borough Commander of the NYPD Auxiliary Police, as Chief of the Rockland County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (SPCC), as a Deputy in the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, as Investigator for the Hudson Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and was a 9/11 First Responder. Jim was an instructor for the Orange County Police Academy and taught Law Enforcement at Orange Ulster BOCES.

In addition to service, Jim’s life was defined by his love of family. He is survived by his children, James Kilcullen and his wife Jennifer of Trumbull, Conn.; and Brian Kilcullen of New York, N.Y.; his four grandchildren: Juliette, Frankie, Sean, and Eamon; as well a small army of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his wife, Lillian Reif Kilcullen and his siblings: Anne Marcucilli, John Kilcullen, Catherine Hirrel, Thomas Kilcullen, and Sharon Metaxotos.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 26 at the Church of the Holy Rosary, 41 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake, N.Y., followed by interment at Warwick Cemetery in Warwick, N.Y.

Memorial donations may be made in James’ name to the Hudson Valley Honor Flight at https://hvhonorflight.com/donate.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, www.ssqfuneralhome.com (845) 782-8185.