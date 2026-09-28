James Edward Malkmus, a resident of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., passed away at home on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, following an extended illness. He was 70 years old. Jim was born on Sept. 29, 1955, in Huntington, N.Y.

He is survived by his beloved partner, Karen Barrett; his sisters, Nancy M. Bazzicalupo and Linda Lou Malkmus; as well as nieces, nephews and longtime friends.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Gertrude Malkmus, and his sister, Elizabeth M. Staulcup, along with his faithful hunting companions Butch, Duke and Hondo.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, at 10 a.m. at the Monroe-Chester Sportsmen’s Club, located at 224 Gibson Hill Rd, Chester, NY 10918.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-477-8240 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.