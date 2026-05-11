James Anthony Deane, born Oct. 18, 1968, from Highland Mills, N.Y., entered into eternal rest while surrounded by his loving family on May 2, 2026, at Westchester Medical Center. He was born in the Bronx, N.Y., the son of the late Ita Kelly and John Deane, who immigrated from Ireland.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Shea-Deane, of 27 years, their two daughters, Katherine and Meghan, and his sister, Margaret McCaghey, her husband, Brendan, and their children, Caila, Sean, Molly, and Brendan, of Putnam County, N.Y.

He graduated from Fordham Prep High School, Class of 1986, and later earned a nursing degree from Orange County Community College. His interest in building was reflected in his work, with his time at Pavarini Construction as a Project Supervisor.

He made holiday traditions special for his daughters by putting together thoughtful gifts and decorations. He attended his daughters’ activities over the years, including dance recitals and soccer games.

James was also a follower of New York sports, particularly the New York Giants and the New York Yankees.

He maintained ties to his Irish heritage and stayed in contact with longtime friends, occasionally traveling and hosting gatherings.

He will be laid to rest with his parents at St. Raymond’s Cemetery in the Bronx, N.Y. A Mass celebrating his life will be held at a later date.

Final Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Brendan T. Flynn, Thomas F. Flynn, and Megan Morales, Directors and Certified Cremation Specialists of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation are appreciated.