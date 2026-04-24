Ingrid Waterbär Large lived a life defined by purpose, passion, and unwavering strength. Born on July 1, 1938, in Münster, Germany, to Karl Konrad Wilhelm Theodor Waterbär and Antoinette Christine Waterbär, Ingrid’s journey was one of resilience, creativity, and remarkable vision. From an early age, she demonstrated an artistic spirit that would become the foundation of her life’s work and a reflection of the vibrant, glamorous, and deeply dedicated woman she was.

As a young girl, surviving WWII and growing up in post-war Germany, Ingrid pursued her love of art with determination. By the age of fourteen, she began formal training under renowned artists, later continuing her studies in graphic design and fine art. She graduated with honors from the School of Vision in Salzburg, Austria, and began building a career that would span continents and industries.

Her early professional years in Germany and Switzerland showcased her talent and independence, working in graphic design, advertising, and public relations. Her life changed forever when she met her first husband, George Large, on a blind date in Switzerland in the early 60s. After caring for George after a severe illness, despite being unable to communicate to each other lingually, George asked Ingrid to marry him with a translation dictionary in hand, and the promise of a future filled with deep passion, eternal partnership, and a new beginning in the United States.

In 1964, Ingrid immigrated to the United States with George, where she would continue to shape her extraordinary life and family. In New York, she became a personal shopper and runway model at Bergdorf Goodman. Her artistic talent and vision for graceful elegance shined through her eye for fashion design and creation. As she learned a new native language, Ingrid further honed her artistic craft at the Art Students League, studying under esteemed instructors and expanding her creative voice.

Ingrid was a trailblazer - an unwavering and strong woman ahead of her time. She built a distinguished career in advertising and public relations, founding and leading her own firms, including IM Studio Advertising and later IMS Associates. Her work spanned healthcare, government, nonprofit, and corporate sectors, where she was known for her innovation, leadership, and ability to bring vision to life.

Her professional accomplishments were vast, but they never defined her more than the passion and purpose she brought to everything she did. Ingrid was deeply artistic, an accomplished impressionist painter whose work was exhibited across the United States and Europe. Her creativity was not only a profession but a lifelong expression of her soul.

Beyond her career, Ingrid lived a life of meaningful contribution. She was devoted to her community, serving in leadership roles, including her work on the Board of Directors for American Lung Association (ALA) of New York State and her involvement on multiple committees for ALA’s National branch. She also served as Media Campaign Manager for Congressman Ben Gilman from 1986 to 2000, bringing her creativity and strategic vision to the public sphere. Ingrid supported countless charitable organizations and gave generously of her time and talent. Whether designing campaigns, mentoring others, teaching art, or volunteering, she showed up fully loyal, dedicated, and steadfast in her commitment to others.

Family was always at the center of Ingrid’s world. She was the beloved sister of Brigette Waterbär Keller, a devoted mother to Gregory Karl Waterbär Large, and a loving wife to George Ferdinand Large and Edward David Hunter. Her greatest joy came from being a grandmother to Katherine Antoinette Large, Lance George Large, and Sophia Jean Large, each of whom carries forward her legacy of strength, creativity, and love.

Ingrid was resilient in the face of life’s challenges and unwavering in her values. She lived passionately, loved deeply, and embraced life with elegance and determination. She was glamorous not only in style, but in spirit - radiating confidence, warmth, and presence wherever she went.

She leaves behind a legacy not only of professional achievement, but of a life richly lived - a life of meaning, impact, and profound connection. Ingrid touched countless lives through her work, her art, and her relationships. She never wavered. She always showed up. And she gave her whole heart to the people and passions she loved.

Ingrid Large will forever be remembered as a remarkable woman - strong, artistic, loyal, and ahead of her time. Though she is no longer with us, her spirit lives on in the lives she shaped, the beauty she created, and the family she cherished above all else.

She will be deeply missed and forever held in our hearts.

Ingrid Large is survived by:

In Connecticut, USA

Gregory Karl Large (Son)

Abbe Falk Large (Daughter-in-Law)

Katherine Antoinette Large (Granddaughter)

Lance George Large (Grandson)

Sophia Jean Large (Granddaughter)

In Germany:

Dieter Keller (Brother-in-Law)

Markus Keller (Nephew) and wife Nicki Keller

In Long Island, NY:

Betty Dugre (Sister-in-Law)

Eric Semelka (Nephew) and wife Jane Semelka

Caryn Semelka (Niece)

In Florida:

Christine Rothberg-Large (Niece) and husband Ron Rothberg

Donald Large Jr. (Nephew)

Carolyn Lentz-Large (Niece)

The family will receive their friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, and from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2026, with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave. Warwick, NY 10990. Interment will follow at Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ingrid’s memory to the American Lung Association, a cause near and dear to her heart.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.