It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ingeborg Dagele, affectionately known as “Mimi,” wife, mother and grandmother of Florida, N.Y., who passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025.

Ingeborg was born on July 31, 1941 to Karl and Maria Kuscey Schilling in Germany. She came to America in 1955 with her family and eventually settled in Chester, N.Y. where she graduated high school.

Ingeborg and her husband were retired onion farmers from the black dirt region. After farming, she returned to work as a food service helper with the Florida Union Free School District. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Florida, N.Y.

She is survived by her husband 63 years, John Francis Dagele, at home; daughters, Sandra Tomczak of Goshen, N.Y., Deborah Fischang and husband, Ron of Basking Ridge, N.J., Brenda Downs and her husband, Brad of Pine Island, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Rebecca, Michael and James Tomczak and Ronald and John Fischang. She is further survived by her sisters, Gerda Weed, Brigitte Schilling and Betty Weber; brother-in-law, Michael Weber and sister-in-law, Dolores Dagele and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on Friday, Jan. 2 from 3-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. 10921.

A funeral mass was be held 11AM Saturday, Jan. 3 at St. Joseph Church, Florida, N.Y.

Burial was in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, N.Y.

Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice, as Ingeborg believed in many.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, log onto www.purtafuneralhome.com.