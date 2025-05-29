Helen Dowd of Florida, a lifelong resident of the area, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 27, at home. She was 102.

The daughter of the late John Nizolek and Julia Ruzin Nizolek, she was born on December 23, 1922 in Goshen.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Nancy Mastantuono and her husband Dan; several nieces, nephews, great niece, great nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Edward F. Dowd; her sister, Anna Kamrowski; and brothers, Joseph and Walter Nizolek.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

A service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 30 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Warwick Community Ambulance Services, Inc., PO Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990 or to The Seward Seniors.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

