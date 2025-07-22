Helen Arkel

Helen (Bastek) Arkel of Warwick, N.Y., formerly of Pine Island, N.Y. passed away on Monday, July 21, 2025 at home. She was 84.

The daughter of the late John Bastek and Lucy Cieslewicz Bastek, she was born on May 29, 1941 in Goshen, N.Y.

She is survived by daughters, Sharon (Doug) Feagles of Cincinnati, Ohio; and Catherine (Jerome) Neumann of Otisville, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Sarah (Matt) Hogan, Megan Feagles, Stephen Feagles, Jacalyn (the late Gerry) Space, Ashley (Jake) Dates and Jerome (Amanda) Neumann Jr.; as well as two brothers, John Bastek Jr. (the late June); and Frank (Susie) Bastek Sr. She is also survived by 11 great grandchildren, Everett & Avery Hogan, Piper and Paige Space, Cash, Gage, Hank, Olin, Lyle and Barbara Dates and Marlow Neumann (with another on the way). She is also survived by her special niece, Terri (Chris) DeBeauvernet and great nephews, Brandon and Niko and a great-niece, Alexis DeBeauvernet, where she spent many holidays and family parties.

She worked at the Warwick Valley Telephone Company for 27 years as a Senior Customer Service Representative. Before that she worked for Emilius & Associates Land Surveyors in Warwick.

Helen will be remembered for her kindness and compassion and her dedication and commitment to raise her daughters in the house she still lived in. She loved spending time in Ohio with her daughter, son-in-law and grandkids. She also loved traveling with her phone company companions on many cruises. Her loves were sewing and playing the accordion.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 25 from 9:30-11:15 a.m. at the T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, N.Y. 10969.

A funeral mass will be held 11:30 AM on Friday, July 25th at St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island, NY.

Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 22324, New York, N.Y. 10087.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.