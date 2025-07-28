Hedwig Schager Kelm, a beloved resident of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Westchester Medical Center at the age of 84. The daughter of Franz and Maria Schager, Hedwig was born on Nov. 2, 1940, in Yugoslavia.

Hedwig, affectionately known as Hedi, was a dedicated mother and grandmother and cherished her family above all else. She will be deeply missed by her three children: Frank Kelm and wife Andrea; Eric Kelm and wife Kelli; and Denise Benard and husband Patrick.

Known as Oma to her six grandchildren: Samantha, Jacob, Lindsey, Aiden, James, Helayna, and Kaytlyn. She is also survived by two sisters.

Hedwig was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Gunter Kelm, her parents, and five siblings.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, from 9:30am to 11:15am at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak St., Greenwood Lake, N.Y. 10925. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:30am at the Holy Rosary RC Church, 41 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake, N.Y. 10925 with Fr. Joel Kambai Duwai officiating. Interment will immediately follow at the Greenwood Lake Cemetery, Old Dutch Hollow Road, Greenwood Lake.

Memorial contributions in Hedwig’s name may be made to The Greenwood Lake Senior Center.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service, (845) 477-8240; www.zmmemorials.com.