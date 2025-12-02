Harry A. Larsen

Harry Larsen, a resident of Greenwood Lake, N.Y. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, N.Y. He was 86 years old.

The son of Hendrik L. and Clara K. (Bachtler) Larsen, he was born on Oct. 27, 1939 in the Bronx.

As a teenager he spent many summers cruising around Greenwood Lake in his motorboat, and it was there that he met Bunny Reilly the summer of 1956. He graduated from Dickinson High school in Jersey City, N.J. class of 1957 and soon after married the love of his life Bunny Reilly.

He loved cars and boating and was a member of the outboard motor club and took sailing lessons at Steve Colgate sailing school. He enjoyed spending time at his second home in Maine and early morning walks on Parson’s beach. He also enjoyed flying kites on Ogunquit Beach with his grandchildren. He was known and loved for his sharp wit and unforgettable one liners. He was affectionately known by his grandsons as Pop Pop, the man, the myth, the legend.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Bunny; his daughters Lorie Currenti and her husband Paul of Greenwood Lake, Doreen Fusco of New Windsor, and Eileen Larsen of Greenwood Lake; his grandchildren Paul, Erik, and Adam Currenti; Collin, Kayleigh, and Noelle Fusco; his grand furbaby Abigail (Abby) and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Hendrik and Clara Larsen and his sister Claire M. West.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Warwick Humane Society, PO Box 61, Warwick, N.Y. 10990.

