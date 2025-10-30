Harold Halfpenny, a longtime resident of Warwick, N.Y., passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital on Oct. 24, 2025. He was 72 years old.

Harold retired from IBEW Local 3 in New York City, where he worked as an electrician for many years.

A member of Christ Church in Warwick, Harold wintered in Bonita Springs, Fla. and was a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Bonita Springs.

In recent years Harold enjoyed hiking, kayaking and outdoor music concerts throughout the area. He had also renewed an early life passion for travel. Harold was an active member of the Warwick Golden Seniors and IBEW Retirees.

Harold is survived by his life partner, Patricia Nowicki; two sons, Timothy and Kevin and his spouse J.J.; daughter Mary Catherine; grandson James. He was predeceased by his son Matthew.

Memorial visitation will be held on Nov. 12, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a 12:30 p.m. memorial service at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Warwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 315, Warwick, N.Y. 10990.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.